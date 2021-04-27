United Way thanks donors, looks to continue pandemic services

Many of the lessons they learned in 2020 they hope to use this year

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of the Mahoning Valley shared their gratitude to their donors and volunteers Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at The Lake Club in Poland.

Last year, United Way of the Mahoning Valley raised over $3.3 million for the community and $700,000 for covid work.

During the pandemic, they were able to hand out food and gift cards.

Many of the lessons they learned in 2020 they hope to use this year.

“The third Saturday of every month, we take food to 345 shut-ins, people that shouldn’t or couldn’t be out because of the pandemic. When the pandemic is over, they still shouldn’t be out in the community. That kind of work will continue,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of the Mahoning Valley.

Hannon also says they learned people can still effectively work from home.