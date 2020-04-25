United Way teams up with Muransky family to deliver food to those in need

The first Satur-Day of Cares will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United Way of the Mahoning Valley is teaming up with a local family to provide assistance to people in the area.

The United Way is partnering with Southwoods Health CEO Ed Muransky and his daughter, Donielle, to sponsor the first Satur-Day of Cares.

Volunteers will meet them at the Southwoods Executive Building in Boardman, where they will pick up food that they will then deliver to about 110 people in need.

Roxann Sebest, a spokesperson for the United Way of Mahoning Valley, said they are aiming to help those who can’t help themselves.

“We’re going through our agencies like Catholic Charities, Direction Home, Ursuline Ministries, YMCA, to get their clients and the people they deal with on a regular basis to give us the names, because they know who needs this help. They’ve been dealing with them, they’ve been hearing from them. It’s a safe way for us to deliver the food,” Sebest said.

Sebest said this service is for those with no transportation or people like neighbors to help them get what they need. She said if you or someone you know is in need of any service, try calling 211 first.

This way, you can see what resources are already available to you.