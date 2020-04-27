United Way, mission among those sharing in $30K Cafaro grant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four local charities will share in a $30,000 grant from the Cafaro Foundation to help battle COVID-19 in the Valley.
The Mercy Health Foundation ($10,000), United Way of Trumbull County ($10,000), the Warren Family Mission ($5,000), and the Ohio Living Foundation ($5,000) will share in the grant.
The grants will be used to help families impacted by the virus.
No one can say with great certainty how long it will be before our community returns to what we consider normalcy. Just the same, we know this abnormal period we are enduring will end. Until that time comes, the trustees of the Cafaro Foundation and many other compassionate residents of the Mahoning Valley will do what they can to ease the suffering of our neighbors.The Cafaro Foundation