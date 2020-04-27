United Way, mission among those sharing in $30K Cafaro grant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four local charities will share in a $30,000 grant from the Cafaro Foundation to help battle COVID-19 in the Valley.

The Mercy Health Foundation ($10,000), United Way of Trumbull County ($10,000), the Warren Family Mission ($5,000), and the Ohio Living Foundation ($5,000) will share in the grant.

The grants will be used to help families impacted by the virus.