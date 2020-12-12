United Way gives back with Saturday of Caring Food Drive

The United Way has been delivering to seniors and others for their Saturdays of Caring since April, but this was their first drive thru event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you saw a long line near the Covelli Centre Saturday morning, it was from families waiting for a food drive held by the United Way. Pre-registered families were able to drive up and pick up food kits.

Volunteers and members of the United Way handed out food to families in need Saturday.

“Were facing just really unprecedented times with everything happening and the cases constantly on the rise, and these families need that extra help. It is the holidays, so we wanted to step in now to provide that extra support during the holidays, so people could maybe have somewhat of a Christmas,” said Roxann Sebest, director of communications at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

In an additional Saturday of Caring Food Drive, they gave away food to 700 families referred by school districts and partner organizations.

The food kits included chicken, apples, potatoes and other staples.

Both volunteers and organizers were happy to help out those in need.

“We’re helping others and not thinking of just ourselves. We like to help everyone in our community and around us to help just make the world a better place,” said Andrei Wilder, a Campbell High School junior and football player who volunteered at the drive.

“We came out today to help the community, and I’d say it’s a pleasure to show the young men–the leaders of tomorrow–how important it is to give back to the community and help a community that’s in need right now,” said Steven Hunt, varsity assistant coach at Campbell High School.

The United Way has been delivering to seniors and others for their Saturdays of Caring since April.

This was their first time doing a drive thru food drive.