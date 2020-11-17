United Way collecting blankets to help PA families this winter

This year, the need for blankets is even greater because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unemployment, among other issues

by: Sarah Mercer

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WYTV) – The United Way and Columbia Gas are teaming up for a blanket drive over the next couple of weeks.

The blankets will be given to families who are struggling to heat their homes.

If you want to donate a new blanket, you can drop it off at the following businesses through the month of November:

  • AFSCME 2902
  • Arts & Education at the Hoyt
  • Berkshire Hathaway in New Wilmington
  • Connerly’s Cleaners
  • Cray-The Confluence
  • Ellwood City Holy Redeemer Social Services
  • Fiber Mill Studio
  • Lark Enterprises (both locations)
  • Lawrence County Government Center
  • New Castle Community YMCA
  • PA State Rep. Chris Sainato
  • Spiritual Path Church
  • Stramba Farm
  • United Way of Lawrence County
  • Visit Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, Neshannock Schools and Shenango Schools are also participating in the blanket drive.

The blankets will be handed out in December.

