United Way collecting blankets to help PA families this winter

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WYTV) – The United Way and Columbia Gas are teaming up for a blanket drive over the next couple of weeks.

This year, the need for blankets is even greater because the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unemployment, among other issues.

The blankets will be given to families who are struggling to heat their homes.

If you want to donate a new blanket, you can drop it off at the following businesses through the month of November:

AFSCME 2902

Arts & Education at the Hoyt

Berkshire Hathaway in New Wilmington

Connerly’s Cleaners

Cray-The Confluence

Ellwood City Holy Redeemer Social Services

Fiber Mill Studio

Lark Enterprises (both locations)

Lawrence County Government Center

New Castle Community YMCA

PA State Rep. Chris Sainato

Spiritual Path Church

Stramba Farm

United Way of Lawrence County

Visit Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, Neshannock Schools and Shenango Schools are also participating in the blanket drive.

The blankets will be handed out in December.