NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A milestone birthday was celebrated tonight in Niles as the United Way of Trumbull County turned 100.

Three hundred people were a part of the birthday bash held at the Eastwood Event Centre. A basket raffle was held as a way to raise money.

CEO Christine Cope says the support United Way has seen in Trumbull County means so much. Cope says 100 years ago, it started as the power of people giving collectively.

“But over the years, it’s evolved where we have hundreds of volunteers. We have our own programming that is in-house and we are taking such a more collaborative approach to things,” Cope said.

Among those wishing United Way a happy 100th were Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and the two men behind Daybreak on our sister station 33 WYTV — Jim Loboy and Len Rome.