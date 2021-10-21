United Local High School Basketball Schedules

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the United Local High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 3 – Wellsville

Dec. 7 – Crestview

Dec. 10 – at Leetonia

Dec. 14 – at Southern

Dec. 21 – at Lordstown

Jan. 4 – Columbiana

Jan. 7 – at East Palestine

Jan. 8 – Academy of Urban Scholars

Jan. 11 – at Lisbon

Jan. 14 – Valley Christian

Jan. 18 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 21 – Leetonia

Jan. 25 – Southern

Jan. 28 – at Wellsville

Feb. 1 – at Columbiana

Feb. 4 – East Palestine

Feb. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 8 – Lisbon

Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 15 – Sebring

Feb. 18 – at Salem

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Nov. 29 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 2 – at Leetonia

Dec. 6 – at Southern

Dec. 9 – Wellsville

Dec. 13 – Columbiana

Dec. 16 – at East Palestine

Dec. 18 – at Salem

Dec. 22 – at Crestview

Dec. 30 – Springfield

Jan. 3 – at Lisbon

Jan. 6 – Valley Christian

Jan. 10 – Leetonia

Jan. 13 – Southern

Jan. 15 – Poland

Jan. 20 – at Wellsville

Jan. 24 – at Columbiana

Jan. 27 – East Palestine

Jan. 31 – Lisbon

Feb. 3 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 7 – at Beaver Local

Feb. 10 – Ursuline

United Local High School

Nickname: The Golden Eagles

Colors: Navy Blue and Gold

School address: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

