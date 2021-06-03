United all-state football player, record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local senior wide receiver and captain Keaton Baker entered his final high school season without any college offers.

“I thought if I went out there and we all performed well, maybe I would get a couple looks at me,” Baker said. “But, it definitely pushed me to be better.”

Baker certainly gained looks from schools after a monster senior season. He earned all-state and all-league honors and broke three school records. Baker recorded the most receiving yards in a season in Eagles history with 1,392. He also broke the records for most receptions in a season with 86 and most receiving yards in one game with 255.

“It kind of shows how the team can work together,” he said. “I know I’m the name on the board, but really the whole team is what put us there. The linemen blocking, giving our quarterback enough time to get a good throw.

Baker also played basketball, baseball, tennis and ran track for the Eagles. On the hardwood, he averaged 11.7 points per game. He was a two-time captain and first team league selection his junior and senior years. Baker will be graduating with ten varsity letters.

In the classroom, Baker has a 3.74 GPA.

“I like to be competitive in school, too, and stay active and everything and try to help people when I can,” he added.

Baker is a member of the National Honor Society and is a youth counselor at Greenford Christian Church.

“I like it. Their faces light up and stuff, so. I like that feeling,” he said.

Baker will be continuing his football career at Thiel College. He plans on studying business.

“I made my decision after I left the campus. I had known that was the one for me. I liked the coaches and the players I had talked to, and the facility was nice, so that was the one that I picked.”