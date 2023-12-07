VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A new partnership is helping The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) maintenance students with a direct path to employment.

Airlines need pilots to fly planes safely and mechanics on the ground to keep the planes in good shape. United Airlines has started a partnership with PIA to find their next group of technicians.

“Right now, United — in the program — the starting salary is $36 an hour. So after 16 months, a student could be making $36 an hour with a large employer and a major airline here in the United States,” said Joe DeRamo, campus director.

United is identifying 300 students a year that it’s interested in hiring. They have to finish training, get good grades and demonstrate good attendance. The Calibrate Technician Pathway Program might do the rest.

‘If you do receive that job offer while you’re in school, that will be good up until you graduate. So, you will not have to go through another selection process with United,” DeRamo said.

PIA already places 98% of its students within 30 days of graduating. There are opportunities locally and regionally, but many students are picking warmer climates. The projection is that 170,000 technicians will be needed over the next twenty years.

“Aerospace is in demand right now. More people are flying. There’s a lot of air cargo and shipping that’s going on. In addition to the aging workforce,” DeRamo said.

PIA’s partnership with United goes beyond the skies and into classrooms. It’s committed to talking with students about careers in aviation.

‘It’s one thing when PIA goes out and talks about aviation. It’s another thing when I have an employer like United Airlines with me,” DeRamo said.

United is getting 800 new aircraft in the next 10 years, so it needs technicians to support them. The company has hired over 3,200 in the last 18 months.