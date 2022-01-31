Union worried about safety of police station building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The union that represents police officers in Youngstown has filed a grievance concerning the structural integrity of the police station.

In the grievance filed by union representative Daniel Leffler, an officer noted what he called structural deficiencies in the basement of the police department on Jan. 3, 2022. To date, union officials say the issue has not been addressed.

The union is calling for a complete structural analysis and to “maintain the facility in a safe condition.” They say they have an “immediate concern for safety.”

City officials have received the grievance, and WKBN First News has reached out to them about the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.