YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A last-ditch effort is underway to stop a possible strike in the Youngstown school district.

The Youngstown Education Association met Monday morning with the School Board for continued negotiations.

The union filed a 10-day strike notice last Tuesday, and Wednesday, teachers are supposed to report to work without students.

In a press release, the board says the main sticking point is wages.

The YEA maintains that’s not true, saying the hangup is working conditions.

“We’re here for the students. It’s not about wages this time. It is about our working conditions. It’s about being able to come to the table to be able to have a voice in the students’ learning conditions and to try and get rid of some of the distractions that the students have and have a nice, safe environment to learn in,” said YEA spokesperson Jim Courim.

The YEA said it has also filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against the school board for publicly discussing specific terms of negotiations.