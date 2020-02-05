Union joins Youngstown Fire Department budget discussion

Local 3-12 President Charlie Smith says the numbers are clearly showing that the firefighters have decreased overtime this year and are not abusing sick time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Questions continued Wednesday night over Youngstown’s Fire Department and its budget. Discussions became heated during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley questioned his firefighters’ work ethic and use of overtime.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally also questioned the Chief’s leadership ability.

On Wednesday, the union wants its voice heard.

Local 3-12 President Charlie Smith says the numbers are clearly showing that the firefighters have decreased overtime this year and are not abusing sick time.

“There is not an issue with our firefighters abusing overtime, and so to sit there and say that it is my fault for something that isn’t even taking place–he needs to know what the actual numbers are for the Fire Department and why this issue has arose,” said Smith.

Smith says their use of overtime is also an issue of under-staffing.

He says a full staff is 127 firefighters and right now, the department has 120.