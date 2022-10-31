LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Union efforts are moving forward at the Ultium battery plant in Lordstown, albeit slowly.

Union officials announced Monday that a petition for election has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). It’s one of the first steps in the process after previous efforts between the company and the union were stalled.

Workers threatened a strike last month at the plant, but no date was set.

The petition to NLRB must show that at least 30% of employees support a union. The NLRB agents will then investigate to make sure they have jurisdiction, the union is qualified, and there are no existing labor contracts or recent elections that would bar an election.

After that, the NLRB will try to work out an agreement between the employer, union and other parties by setting the date, time and place for balloting and ballot language.

If no agreement is reached, the Regional Director will hold a hearing and then may order an election and set the conditions in accordance with the Board’s rules and its decisions.