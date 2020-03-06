Union authorizes strike at Farrell steelmaker

Union workers at NLMK in Farrell voted to authorize a strike if needed

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Union workers at NLMK in Farrell voted to authorize a strike if needed.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 1016-03 NLMK voted Thursday on the issue. The vote was unanimous, according to a post on the union’s Facebook page.

The union has not called a strike. The authorization vote allows union leaders to gauge support from its members in the event negotiators see fit to call a strike.

Workers at the steel plant took to the picket line in 2016 after failing to reach a contract agreement. Since then, NLMK has invested over $80 million into the plant.

NLMK Pennsylvania is a prime supplier of finished carbon and alloy specialty products, as well as Hot Dip Galvanized and Galvannealed Products, according to the company’s website.