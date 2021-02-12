Union accepts while commissioners reject fact-finder’s report for Trumbull Co. Sheriff’s Office

The next step is for both parties to enter a "cooling off" period

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The union representing Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies has voted to accept wage increases and major job protections recommended by fact-finder Dennis Byrne and the State Employment Relations Board (SERB).

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) sent their 38 to 10 vote to Columbus on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trumbull County commissioners unanimously voted to reject the fact-finder’s recommendations.

Dominic Saturday, a labor attorney representing the OPBA, said in a press release that the commissioners’ vote “is a slap in the face to our deputies.”

“We just finished a hearing, where the County spent thousands on its labor attorney and fact-finder’s fees. Now, the County wants to spend thousands more to cheat its own deputies out of a raise. Shame on them. Citizens should be asking why the Commissioners are spending their tax dollars to fight County law enforcement officers—the people who protect them every day,” Saturday stated in the release.

The next step is for both parties to enter a “cooling off” period, and SERB will provide a panel of conciliators for another hearing.

During that hearing, the award will be final and binding, with no option of reaching a middle-ground solution. The conciliators will select one side for a “winner takes all” basis, which will be issued within 30 days of the hearing.