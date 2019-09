Still, unemployment rates in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties are higher than the state level

(WYTV) – Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in August.

The rates also fell around the tri-county area, but they remain above the state level.

Columbiana County has the lowest mark at just under 5%, dropping a half-percent last month.

Mahoning County remained at just over 6%, while the jobless rate improved in Youngstown to 7.5%. However, 1,700 people remain out of work.

Trumbull County’s unemployment rate also improved. It’s now at 6.4%.