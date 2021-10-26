Uneaten food, drinks from Youngstown Marathon donated to neighbors in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The leftover food and drinks from Sunday’s Youngstown Marathon was donated on Tuesday to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

They donated around 1,000 bottles of water and Gatorade, along with bagels and bananas.

Race director Mark Lipinsky says they chose the Rescue Mission because it’s been a staple in the community and it helps so many people.

“When we come across a situation like we do after our race and we have a lot of excess we want to use it to impact the community in a positive way and also set an example to other individuals and businesses in the community,” he said.

Jared Woodward is the Chief Operating Officer at the Rescue Mission.

“We’re really grateful,” Woodward said. “We want to be good stewards of what God has given to us and we want to use that well and so for them to think of us, we count that a high honor and we love partnering with organizations like that.”

The Rescue Mission will have a ribbon cutting and open house for their new facility on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday November 12.