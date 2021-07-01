Undercover operation ends in arrest of Youngstown man on child sex charges

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after police say he tried to meet up with a teen for sex.

Charles Schell, 43, was charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools.

Schell’s bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to the Morning Journal, police say Schell thought he was talking to a teen when he arranged the setup with an undercover agent. They say he showed up with condoms at a pre-determined location on Pershing Street where he was arrested.