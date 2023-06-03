YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those traveling through downtown Youngstown Saturday morning may have seen volunteers planting flowers and sprucing up the town — over 700 of them, that is.

About 735 people volunteered their time Saturday morning for this year’s Streetscape Planting Day. They cleaned, trimmed, mulched and planted flowers and shrubs throughout the city, done through the help of businesses and community groups.

The group didn’t just focus on downtown, though, but rather spread their work throughout the city.

Youngstown CityScape’s executive director Sharon Letson explained why they expanded the campaign.

“We’ve always made the effort, and neighborhood groups have been working, but this is a day we can all work together, and we can really feel the impact of so many people,” Letson said.

This year’s theme was “Under Construction and Growing,” which Letson said is a nod to the group’s planting efforts despite ongoing construction work.

This was the 26th year for the event.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.