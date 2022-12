LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It may be known Friday morning if workers at Lordstown’s new Ultium Cells plant will organize under the United Auto Workers.

According to a UAW official, voting ends at 11 p.m. Thursday, after which the votes will be counted.

The count should be finished between 1 and 2 a.m. An announcement is expected later Friday morning.

The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the vote.

Ultium Cells has been making batteries for electric vehicles since August.