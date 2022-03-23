LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction of the Ultium Cells plant continues in Lordstown, the company is in the process of hiring and is using an incubator in downtown Warren as its headquarters for now.

BRITE Energy Innovators on Courthouse Square has a new tenant. Ultium Cells, which is building an electric car battery plant in Lordstown, has taken up space and is working inside.

“So yeah, it’s a good partnership. The building is beautiful on the inside,” said Chris Allen, Ultium Cells’ human resources director.

Allen was the company’s first employee. Previously, he worked in HR at Vallourec.

“I went to Warren JFK, went to YSU. I grew up half my life over here on the west side of Warren, then part in Cortland,” he said.

While we were at BRITE Energy Innovators on Wednesday, on the second floor, new hires for Ultium Cells were going through an orientation session.

“They’ve allowed us to come in there and we’ve been conducting orientation classes here and using this for some meeting space, as well as some interviewing. We’ve been doing some interviewing here,” Allen said.

“But what we’re really excited about is the connection to our startups,” said Rick Stockburger, president of BRITE Energy Innovators.

BRITE Energy Innovators is home to 51 startup companies in the energy sector.

“So our startups, some of their main customer opportunities are companies like Ultium. So knowing what they’re building and why they’re building it is extremely important,” Stockburger said.

Allen also wants the Mahoning Valley to know that Ultium Cells is a game-changer.

“This is an exciting opportunity for people and I don’t know if everybody realizes what this means for here,” Allen said.