LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States National Labor Relations Board said in a press release that a major local company will vote to join a union in the coming weeks.

Ultium Cells LLC is set to vote Wednesday, December 7, and Thursday, December 8, to join the UAW union (International Union, United automobile, aerospace and agricultural implement workers of America).

Ultium Cells employees will vote on the 700 block of Tod Avenue in Warren and safety measures will be in place at the voting location.

This announcement comes in the wake of Ultium Cells’ tumultuous past with union votes, including threats to strike.

The National Labor Relations Board say the Ultium Cells employees have the right to form, join or assist a union. The board has committed to protecting these employees in their rights.