Ultium Cells holds local career fairs for new battery plant

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Ultium Cells is holding two events this week to recruit potential candidates for the new battery plant in Lordstown.

Company representatives will be around to answer questions, discuss career opportunities and help with the application process.

A career fair will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastwood Mall Event Centre on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles.

Another event will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center on Struthers Coitsville Road in Lowellville.

“This is a great opportunity for us to connect with the community and help people learn more about a career in battery cell manufacturing, no matter their previous working experience,” said Tom Gallagher, chief operating officer of Ultium Cells. “We are excited to deliver upon our commitment to creating new jobs in Northeast Ohio and we look forward to helping the community get on the ground floor with us and be a part of a team producing battery cells for electric vehicles.”

The company has said the plant will create over 1,100 jobs.

Anyone interested in applying for open positions can visit Ultium Cells’ website.