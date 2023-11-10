LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ultium Cells has contested all the violations cited against it by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Most of the violations against the company are classified as “serious” following the results of investigations into the March 2023 explosion and fire at the plant and other safety complaints in involved in four separate inspections in less than two weeks.

Ultium was cited for 17 serious and two “other and serious” safety and health violations, the administration said.

OSHA inspectors found the company exposed workers to machine and chemical hazards by failing to use and train workers on safety and emergency response procedures.

The agency said that Ultium also did not comply with federal safety standards for the use of protective equipment.

The inspections took place between April 24 and May 5, 2023, at the plant.

OSHA has proposed $270,091 in penalties and issued the company a hazard alert letter asking them to voluntarily reduce accumulations of metal dust and protect employees from unsafe metal dust exposure.

The plant has been cited 11 times, the administration said.

WKBN 27 First News reached out to Ultium Cells for comment, but we have not yet heard back.