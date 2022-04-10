SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Saint John Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosted its 35th annual Ukrainian Egg Festival Sunday.

It’s a form of folk art called Pysanky and the people of Ukraine have been making them for thousands of years.

The artform involves decorating the eggs with intricate designs.

Carol Novosel learned to make them when she was 6 years old with her mother and grandmother — and now, her eggs are nationally-known.

“I’ve had my eggs on Jeopardy, I have a president and a governor with them and a football owner — you know, NFL owner — that’s how amazing it is. But the best thing is people appreciate handicrafts,” Novosel said.

Much of the money raised will go to Ukraine. So far, the church has raised over $30,000.