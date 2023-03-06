YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Ballet of Ukraine will perform “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” next fall.

The ballet will take place at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The performance is scheduled for November 7 inside Edward W. Powers Auditorium. Tickets range from $45 to $85.

The 55 dancers of the State Ballet of Ukraine represent the highest level of classical ballet art in the world, according to a release from the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The ballet will be in two acts with an intermission.

You can learn more about the ballet and ticket information on the Deyor Performing Arts Center website.