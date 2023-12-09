McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — “Ugly sweater” parties may be just a fun holiday tradition for some, but one that took place Saturday in McDonald worked to help those in the community.

This is the 11th year for the Ugly Sweater Christmas Charity in honor of Kim Joynes, who passed away in 2018.

The charity picks families that are going through tough times and raises money for them. Last year, they raised over $21,000, while they hope to get close to $25,000 this year.

The group has a special holiday way of handing out the donations.

“The following week, after this party, we get a 30-passenger bus, and we Christmas carol to them and then hand the money out,” said Kyle Joynes, organizer.

Kyle Joynes says the families can be people members of the charity know, or families suggested to them.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.