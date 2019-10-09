UAW retiree brings patriotism to GM Lordstown picket line

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local UAW retiree is took his patriotism to the picket line on Wednesday.

Gary “Bones” Mowen, 73, has been portraying Uncle Sam for years. On Wednesday, he dressed in red, white and blue from head to toe, holding a sign outside the place he worked for more than three decades.

Mowen retired in 2001, but he wanted to show his support for his union brothers and sisters outside of Gate 4 at GM Lordstown.

“I was a committeeman all those years and I was in the body shop and worked here 37 and a half. This union is in my heart,” Mowen said.

The sign Mowen was holding read “Day 24 Solidarity, Day 24 For a Fair Contract.”