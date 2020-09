Since Tim O'Hara became president a little over a year ago, the union went on strike against GM and faced the closing of the Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s been a changing of guards at the top of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 in Lordstown.

Union president Tim O’Hara has resigned and vice president Darwin Cooper is taking over the top spot.

O’Hara became president a little over a year ago. Since then, the union went on strike against General Motors and faced the closing of the Lordstown plant.

O’Hara said the union is now down to just 20 active members.

He said he wishes he could have led in more normal times.