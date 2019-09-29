UAW holds another Solidarity Sunday, marking day 14 of strike

UAW President Gary Jones said they will hold a "Solidarity Sunday" event every Sunday until a new contract is ratified

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United Auto Workers held another “Solidarity Sunday” event across the country, including outside of the Lordstown plant. This marked the 14th day of the UAW strike against General Motors.

Last week, union leaders invited people of faith to join workers on picket lines across the country.

UAW President Gary Jones said they will hold a “Solidarity Sunday” event every Sunday until a new contract is ratified.

One of those picketing on Sunday included local business owner Pam Priddy. She said her cafe in Newton Falls lost a significant amount of customers as a result of the plant closing.

“I mean, look at the area and how it’s diminishing. We need those people to be working. They’re moving out of the area and the economy is getting lower and lower and lower. We need the support,” Priddy said.

The strike has been the largest against any U.S. business since 2007.