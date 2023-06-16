YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – UAW President Shawn Fain was sworn into office two months ago. Friday, he talked about the Big 3’s contract campaign and changes at the union to be more aggressive.

Some of the big takeaways are that the first contract campaign will be focusing on freezing health care costs, wages and pension protection.

Leaders will be getting information on the next steps and training, locally.

Since taking office in late March, Fain’s administration has instituted a series of changes to make the UAW a clean, member-driven, fighting union.