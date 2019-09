The strike by about 49,000 workers is now in its 10th day

(WYTV) – According to UAW-GM Vice President Terry Dittes, General Motors and the United Automobile Workers may be one step closer to an agreement.

The union is telling its members that all unsettled issues are now at the main bargaining table and they are awaiting GM’s response.

