BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Dolan visited the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

Dolan is serving his second term in the Ohio Senate representing portions of Cuyahoga County.

He’s been chosen to lead the state budget three times. His first plan of attack, if elected, is to secure the border.

“We have to secure our border, and you have to send someone like me to Washington who has the experience and the conservative results to get things done,” Dolan said.

Dolan says he’s focused on Ohio, and moving forward, he said it’s important to focus on 2022 and the opportunities the coming years can give Republicans.