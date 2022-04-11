YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio is to join leadership and union workers at Schwebel’s Bakery for a discussion on pensions.

The group will discuss the impact pension relief from the American Rescue Plan, which he helped secure, is having on the workers.

Sen. Brown worked to include the Butch Lewis Act in the American Rescue plan, which aims to save the pensions of more than 100,000 Ohioans and keep pensions well-funded for 30 years.

The Vice President of Sales at Schwebel’s Jim Behmer and union leaders John Howley and Sam cook will all be included in the discussion.

The meeting will take place on Monday, April 11, at 1 p.m.