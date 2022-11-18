Washington, D.C. (WKBN)- Senator Rob Portman has announced that U.S. Enviromental Protection Agency will be distributing $30 million in grants.

These grants are intended for recycling education and outreach projects across the country.

“Education is a key way to increasing our nation’s low recycling rates, which are just above thirty percent. Increasing recycling rates and educating consumers about good recycling practices will help make our environment cleaner and our recycling infrastructure last longer.” said Senator Portman.

These grants are distributed because of the RECYCLE Act which aims to help increase recycling rates. According to the press release, the recycling rate in the U.S. is 32.1 percent, which presents an opportunity to improve recycling systems.

A report from 2020 found that recycling supports more than 681,000 jobs and generates $5.5 billion annually in tax revenues.