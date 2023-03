WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- The U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA will testify Tuesday in Washington, D.C. over the East Palestine train derailment.

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials will meet to discuss the train derailment in East Palestine.

Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wesley Vins, as well as officials from the U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA will testify.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Washington D.C.