U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward for last suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Andre McCoy.

McCoy is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the Sept. 21 shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney. He is on the Most Wanted Fugitives list.

McCoy is the last suspect wanted in connection to the Struthers boy’s murder.

Four other adults were hurt during the home invasion shooting, including McCoy.

Police believe McCoy is in the Youngstown area and should be considered armed and dangerous. They said anyone found to be aiding him will be charged.

Tips on McCoy’s whereabouts can be called in to the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.

McCoy is described as a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds.

The reward announcement comes as a candlelight vigil is planned Tuesday night in honor of Rowan Sweeney. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Struthers High School practice field lot.