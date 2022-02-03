U.S. Marshals offer 5K reward for last suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force are offering a $5,000 reward for the last suspect in the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy.

Marshals are seeking Andre McCoy, 21, who faces several charges including aggravated murder with a death penalty specification for the Sept. 21, 2020 shooting death of Rowan Sweeney, 4, at the Perry Street home of his mother in Niles.

McCoy was shot in the head in the same shooting that killed Sweeney but has been on the lamb since he received treatment for his wounds.

Marshals believe McCoy might be in Indianapolis or Atlanta, Ga.

McCoy also faces charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said McCoy was one of three people who broke into the home early in the morning to rob the boyfriend of Rowan’s mother of a large amount of cash he had because he had just cashed a stimulus check. Prosecutors have not said how McCoy also ended up shot or why he was also shot.

Also charged with Sweeney’s death are Kimonie Bryant, 25, and Brandon Crump, 18. Bryant also faces the death penalty if convicted, but Crump is not eligible for the death penalty because he was a juvenile when Sweeney was killed.

Two other people have also been indicted for their roles in the crime.

Bryant was indicted a few weeks after Sweeney was killed but McCoy, Crump and the others were not indicted until March.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts can call Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Marshals also offered a reward for McCoy’s arrest in September.