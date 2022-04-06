YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a South Side shooting that sent a woman to the hospital last month is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

Lamar Ware, 49, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home on S. Maryland Avenue. He faces charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary as well as failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

Ware is charged with a March 29 shooting on West Hylda Avenue where a woman was wounded after an argument. He was not there when officers arrived.

Ware is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.