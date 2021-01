A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals picked up a rape suspect on Friday.

Glenn Lambert, of Austintown, is now in the Mahoning County Jail.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Lambert on rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

He is accused of raping two underage girls, one under the age of 10. He’s also accused of compelling prostitution involving two adult victims.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.