U.S. marshal, police chase suspect fall off motel balcony in Niles during arrest

Local News

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Connecticut man wanted in connection to a police chase in Mahoning County last week was able to be tracked down to a motel room in Niles.

Niles police say U.S. Marshals tracked down Montrell Holmes to the Days Inn off of Route 422 on Monday.

According to police, there was a short fight as officials were trying to arrest Holmes. Both Holmes and the marshal ended up falling over a 12-foot balcony. The marshal was treated at the scene but Holmes was taken to the hospital.

Inside the motel room, police said they found a weapon and bullet-proof vest.

Three others were also taken into custody.

