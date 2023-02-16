EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. EPA Administer Michael Regan says he will be in East Palestine Thursday.

Regan posted on Twitter that he will be heading to the village and said he is going to “hold Norfolk Southern accountable.”

Regan said he wants to hear from residents in their homes, visit the site of the derailment, and meet with emergency responders from the state.

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; JD Vance, R-Ohio; Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania and John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania have joined together and sent a letter to Regan expressing their concerns about the derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.

