U.S. Dept. of Labor recognizes Youngstown business for hiring veterans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor is recognizing a Youngstown business for their role in employing veterans.
The HIRE Vets Medallion was awarded to City Machine Technologies on Martin Luther King Blvd.
The awards were presented Nov. 6 at a ceremony hosted by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“The recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them to develop meaningful, long-term careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”
Nineteen other businesses across Ohio were also recognized and include the following:
Platinum Level:
- Queen City Blacktop Co. Inc. – Cincinnati
- Air Quality Solutions Heating and Cooling – Grove City
- The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) – Westlake
- Franklin Equipment LLC – Groveport
- Azimuth Corporation – Beavercreek
- TimkenSteel Corporation – Canton
Gold Level:
- Steam Turbine Alternative Resources – Marion
- Shotstop Ballistics LLC – Stow
- Carnation Design Products Inc. – Alliance
- TAC Industries Inc. – Springfield
- Projects Unlimited Inc. – Dayton
- MCPc Inc. – Cleveland
- J. Rayl Transport Inc. – Akron
- Greater Columbus Convention Center – Columbus
- City Machine Technologies Inc. – Youngstown
- Cincinnati Inc. – Harrison
- Easton Corp PLC – Cleveland