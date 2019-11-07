U.S. Dept. of Labor recognizes Youngstown business for hiring veterans

The HIRE Vets Medallion was awarded to City Machine Technologies in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor is recognizing a Youngstown business for their role in employing veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion was awarded to City Machine Technologies on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The awards were presented Nov. 6 at a ceremony hosted by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“The recipients of the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them to develop meaningful, long-term careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “From small-town businesses to Fortune 500 companies, these employers understand that veterans are uniquely qualified and dedicated employees who make significant contributions in the workplace.”

Nineteen other businesses across Ohio were also recognized and include the following:

Platinum Level:

Queen City Blacktop Co. Inc. – Cincinnati

Air Quality Solutions Heating and Cooling – Grove City

The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) – Westlake

Franklin Equipment LLC – Groveport

Azimuth Corporation – Beavercreek

TimkenSteel Corporation – Canton

Gold Level: