YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Christmas spirit is really in the air at Ohio’s largest self-serve auto parts store. Youngstown U-Pull-It is hosting a toy and food drive.

The collection benefits the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Each donation dropped off at Youngstown U-Pull-It through December 22 will get a raffle ticket with the grand prize being a 65-inch smart TV.

“U-Pull-It is doing this to help out the community and help out the people that help us out. All of our customers and the people that really support us,” said Josh Barber, with Youngstown U-Pull-It.

Youngstown U-Pull-It is on Albert Street.

The winning ticket for the 65-inch TV will be picked on December 22.