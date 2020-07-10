Live Now
Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Tyler History Center in Youngstown reopens after months of being closed during pandemic

Local News

The self-guided galleries on the first floor are open, giving people a chance to connect with Youngstown's past once again

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A link to Youngstown’s past reopened Friday during one of the city’s most interesting times ever.

The Tyler History Center is a celebration of heritage and history. Now the exhibits are once again open for viewing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

You have to wear a mask inside, practice social distancing and it’s recommended that you call ahead for a reservation. Maximum capacity is limited to see the exhibits.

The self-guided galleries on the first floor are open, giving people a chance to connect with Youngstown’s past.

It was the beginning of the center for sharing experiences with people again.

“The artifacts themselves are so important, to just be able to get that firsthand look at something,” Jessica Trickett said. “It’s not just about the artifacts, it’s about the stories and the people behind them, so it connects us.”

The Tyler History Center is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com