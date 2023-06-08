YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two houses on Gibson Street sustained damage early Thursday after a car went airborne and landed in a yard.

A neighbor who did not give his name said the car damaged a portion of the roof over his front porch and completely destroyed the roof over the porch of the house next door.

The front yard of that home is littered with debris. The car was traveling south when it lost control, hit a berm of tightly packed dirt and went airborne.

The fate of the driver is unknown. A police report is not available.