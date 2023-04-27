YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Democrat candidates seeking the nomination for Youngstown Council’s Sixth Ward pits incumbent Anita Davis, who’s running for her third term in office, against Janet Tarpley, the person Davis succeeded on the council.

Tarpley said she wants to improve services in her ward but Davis said before that can happen, crime needs to be under control. She said the neighborhoods need to be cleaned up.

“People don’t move to a place that’s more dangerous. They want to come to a place that they perceive and know is getting better and that is safe for them to go with their family,” Davis said.

“People are not feeling it. Matter of fact, I hear them right now. They are screaming, ‘Help me.’ I could hear them screaming,” Tarpley said.

