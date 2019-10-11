Two-vehicle crash kills woman in Transfer, Pa.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road

TRANSFER, Pa. (WYTV) – An 87-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

The victim was identified as Betty Mohra, of Greenville. She was pronounced dead at UPMC Horizon in Greenville due to traumatic injuries from the crash.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutledge Road.

Witnesses say a minivan carrying eight people, including many children, was struck by a Dodge Neon that was driven by Mohra.

Crews transported all of the victims to area hospitals.