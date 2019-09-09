Four sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Howland Township

Troopers were called to the intersection of Blair Drive and Elm Road for the crash

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials were cleaning up the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Howland Township Sunday night.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Blair Drive and Elm Road for the crash. Two people from each car were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, one of the cars was traveling northbound on Elm Road. The other car turned onto Blair Drive and hit the first car.

The northbound lane of Elm Road was down to one lane and traffic was blocked at the intersection on Blair Drive.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.