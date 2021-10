FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Both lanes of state Route 304 near Route 11 in Fowler Township are blocked due to a crash.

Two vehicles were involved.

According to Trumbull County dispatchers, injuries were reported.

A truck went off the road, and a tow truck was removing a Jeep from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

We have a reporter at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.